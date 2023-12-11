News & Insights

Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At HI

December 11, 2023 — 10:58 am EST

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Hillenbrand Inc (Symbol: HI), 3 different insiders purchased 10,902 shares at an average price of $38.90/share, for a total of $424,091, with the most recent purchase on December 7, 2023.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2023 Helen W. Cornell Director 6,491 $38.43 $249,423.17
12/07/2023 Kimberly K. Ryan President & CEO 3,156 $39.54 $124,788.24
12/07/2023 Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sr. VP, CFO 1,255 $39.74 $49,879.97

The chart below shows the one year performance of HI shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that HI's low point in its 52 week range is $37.19 per share, with $53.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.82, with shares currently trading up about 0.4% on the day.

Hillenbrand Inc Chart

The current annualized dividend paid by Hillenbrand Inc is $0.89/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 12/14/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for HI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

HI+Dividend+History+Chart

