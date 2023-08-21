Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At FWRD

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD), 10 different insiders purchased 32,059 shares at an average price of $63.04/share, for a total of $2.02M, with the most recent purchase on August 18, 2023.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/17/2023 Michael L. Hance CLO and Secretary 411 $60.66 $24,929.21 08/17/2023 Laurie Anne Tucker Director 4,000 $61.23 $244,920.00 08/17/2023 Thomas Schmitt President & CEO 16,050 $62.70 $1,006,335.00 08/17/2023 Chitra Nayak Director 1,600 $63.76 $102,016.00 08/17/2023 Ronald W. Allen Director 2,000 $64.06 $128,120.00 08/18/2023 George S. Mayes Jr. Director 500 $64.00 $32,000.00 08/18/2023 C. Robert Campbell Director 5,000 $64.33 $321,650.00 08/18/2023 Kyle R. Mitchin Chief People Officer 398 $64.12 $25,499.05 08/18/2023 Craig Carlock Director 1,600 $64.84 $103,744.00 08/18/2023 George M. Lynch Director 500 $63.28 $31,640.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of FWRD shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that FWRD's low point in its 52 week range is $60.09 per share, with $121.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.93, with shares currently trading up about 3.7% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Forward Air Corp is $0.96/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/16/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FWRD, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

