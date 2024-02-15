Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At FLIC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At First of Long Island Corp (Symbol: FLIC), 4 different insiders purchased 4,350 shares at an average price of $10.95/share, for a total of $47,644, with the most recent purchase on February 13, 2024.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/13/2024 Christopher Becker President and CEO 1,350 $10.97 $14,805.00 02/13/2024 Janet T. Verneuille SEVP 1,000 $10.95 $10,949.30 02/13/2024 John J. Desmond 1,000 $10.93 $10,929.60 02/13/2024 Alexander L. Cover 1,000 $10.96 $10,960.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of FLIC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that FLIC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.79 per share, with $17.7233 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.31, with shares currently trading up about 2.5% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by First of Long Island Corp is $0.84/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 12/29/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FLIC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 7.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

