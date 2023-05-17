News & Insights

Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At BOH

May 17, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Bank of Hawaii Corp (Symbol: BOH), 3 different insiders purchased 7,350 shares at an average price of $45.43/share, for a total of $333,875, with the most recent purchase on May 12, 2023.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Alicia E. Moy 4,200 $47.90 $201,180.00
05/03/2023 Victor K. Nichols 2,150 $46.70 $100,405.00
05/12/2023 Kent Thomas Lucien 1,000 $32.29 $32,290.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of BOH shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that BOH's low point in its 52 week range is $30.8301 per share, with $85.435 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.65, with shares currently trading up about 4% on the day.

Bank of Hawaii Corp Chart

The current annualized dividend paid by Bank of Hawaii Corp is $2.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/30/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BOH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 8.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

BOH+Dividend+History+Chart

