Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At OBK

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBK), 9 different insiders purchased 21,168 shares at an average price of $34.42/share, for a total of $728,634, with the most recent purchase on October 27, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/27/2025 Drake Mills Chairman, President and CEO 1,200 $34.06 $40,872.00 10/29/2025 Stephen H. Brolly Chief Accounting Officer 1,000 $34.69 $34,691.44 10/27/2025 Jim Crotwell Chief Risk Officer 3,000 $34.32 $102,960.00 10/27/2025 Preston Moore Chief Credit & Banking Officer 7,500 $34.27 $257,005.00 10/27/2025 Derek McGee Chief Legal Counsel 968 $34.19 $33,097.36 10/29/2025 Gary E. Luffey Director 500 $34.78 $17,390.26 10/29/2025 Martin Lance Hall OBK COO, Origin Bank Pres&CEO 1,500 $34.50 $51,750.00 10/29/2025 Willliam J. Wallace IV Chief Financial Officer 4,500 $34.88 $156,937.50 10/27/2025 James Samuel D'agostino Jr. Director 1,000 $33.93 $33,930.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of OBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that OBK's low point in its 52 week range is $28.80 per share, with $41.165 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.03, with shares currently trading up about 1.5% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Origin Bancorp Inc is $0.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 11/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for OBK, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

