Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At LKQ

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), 4 different insiders purchased 15,100 shares at an average price of $39.77/share, for a total of $600,552, with the most recent purchase on July 26, 2024.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/29/2024 Matthew J. McKay SVP - General Counsel 2,500 $39.75 $99,375.00 07/29/2024 Rick Galloway SVP and CFO 2,500 $39.88 $99,700.00 07/26/2024 Justin L. Jude President and CEO 2,500 $39.91 $99,763.50 07/26/2024 Andrew C. Clarke 7,600 $39.70 $301,713.16

The chart below shows the one year performance of LKQ shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that LKQ's low point in its 52 week range is $35.57 per share, with $55.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.97, with shares currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by LKQ Corp is $1.2/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 08/15/2024. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LKQ, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 Cheap Energy Stocks

 Institutional Holders of SQSP

 GWB Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.