Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At FMC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), 3 different insiders purchased 65,600 shares at an average price of $36.02/share, for a total of $2.36M, with the most recent purchase on March 4, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2025 Ronaldo Pereira President, FMC 5,600 $35.77 $200,340.00 03/05/2025 Carol Anthony Davidson Director 6,000 $37.33 $223,986.60 03/04/2025 Pierre R. Brondeau Chairman and CEO 54,000 $35.90 $1,938,448.80

The chart below shows the one year performance of FMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that FMC's low point in its 52 week range is $33.80 per share, with $68.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.04, with shares currently trading up about 1.8% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by FMC Corp. is $2.32/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 03/31/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FMC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

Also see:

 DKDCU Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of GDHG

 Funds Holding EWA



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.