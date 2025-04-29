Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At DOC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Healthpeak Properties Inc (Symbol: DOC), 5 different insiders purchased 35,663 shares at an average price of $17.68/share, for a total of $630,529, with the most recent purchase on April 28, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2025 Katherine M. Sandstrom Director 11,288 $17.65 $199,233.20 04/28/2025 Sara Grootwassink Lewis Director 6,000 $17.66 $105,938.40 04/28/2025 Pamela Shelley-kessler Director 2,838 $17.61 $49,991.35 04/28/2025 Scott M. Brinker President and CEO 11,337 $17.68 $200,438.16 04/28/2025 John T. Thomas Director 4,200 $17.84 $74,928.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of DOC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that DOC's low point in its 52 week range is $17.33 per share, with $23.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.54, with shares currently trading down about 0.6% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Healthpeak Properties Inc is $1.22004/share, currently paid in monthly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 06/16/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for DOC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 6.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

