Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At BMI

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI), 3 different insiders purchased 8,320 shares at an average price of $150.90/share, for a total of $1.26M, with the most recent purchase on February 10, 2026.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/05/2026 Richard Htwe VP-Global Operations 3,370 $148.71 $501,152.70 02/09/2026 Robert Wrocklage EVP-N.A. Muncipal Utility 1,650 $152.35 $251,377.50 02/10/2026 Kenneth Bockhorst Chairman, President & CEO 3,300 $152.42 $502,986.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $139.14 per share, with $256.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.63, with shares currently trading up about 2.4% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Badger Meter Inc is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/21/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BMI, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 1.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

