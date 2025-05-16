Markets
Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At AESI

May 16, 2025 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI), 3 different insiders purchased 24,615 shares at an average price of $13.07/share, for a total of $321,618, with the most recent purchase on May 14, 2025.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/14/2025 Ben M. Brigham Executive Chairman 9,635 $13.38 $128,886.43
05/09/2025 John Gregory Turner CEO and President 7,980 $12.52 $99,869.70
05/14/2025 Douglas G. Rogers 7,000 $13.27 $92,862.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of AESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that AESI's low point in its 52 week range is $11.76 per share, with $26.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.21, with shares currently trading up about 3.6% on the day.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc Chart

