Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At XEC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Cimarex Energy Co (Symbol: XEC), 3 different insiders purchased 24,000 shares at an average price of $17.60/share, for a total of $422,489, with the most recent purchase on March 11, 2020.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Harold R. Logan Jr. 2,000 $33.54 $67,080.00 03/09/2020 Harold R. Logan Jr. 2,000 $15.64 $31,278.20 03/10/2020 Thomas E. Jorden CEO and President 10,000 $16.28 $162,800.00 03/11/2020 Gary R. Abbott Vice President 10,000 $16.13 $161,331.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of XEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that XEC's low point in its 52 week range is $13.01 per share, with $72.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.35, with shares currently trading down about 14.8% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Cimarex Energy Co is $0.88/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/14/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for XEC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

