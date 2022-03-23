Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At VBTX

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX), 3 different insiders purchased 40,131 shares at an average price of $38.00/share, for a total of $1.52M, with the most recent purchase on March 8, 2022.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/08/2022 Pat S. Bolin Director 13,158 $38.00 $500,004.00 03/08/2022 Jim Recer Chief Banking Officer 657 $38.00 $24,966.00 03/08/2022 Arcilia Acosta Director 26,316 $38.00 $1,000,008.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $27.2831 per share, with $45.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.11, with shares currently trading off about 2.8% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Veritex Holdings Inc is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/10/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VBTX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

