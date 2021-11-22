Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At TALO

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Talos Energy Inc (Symbol: TALO), 4 different insiders purchased 93,000 shares at an average price of $9.73/share, for a total of $904,555, with the most recent purchase on November 19, 2021.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/19/2021 Timothy S. Duncan See Remarks 35,000 $9.80 $343,150.00 11/19/2021 John Arthur Parker See Remarks 18,000 $9.68 $174,240.00 11/19/2021 Shannon E. Young, III See Remarks 15,000 $9.58 $143,715.00 11/19/2021 Robert D. Abendschein See Remarks 25,000 $9.74 $243,450.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of TALO shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that TALO's low point in its 52 week range is $7.67 per share, with $18.93 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.48, with shares currently trading up about 8.9% on the day.

Ten Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than The Insiders Did »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.