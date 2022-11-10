Markets
Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At LUMN

November 10, 2022 — 11:08 am EST

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Lumen Technologies Inc (Symbol: LUMN), 3 different insiders purchased 35,500 shares at an average price of $6.07/share, for a total of $215,545, with the most recent purchase on November 8, 2022.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/04/2022 Hal Jones Director 11,500 $5.93 $68,195.00
11/04/2022 Steven T. Clontz Director 11,500 $5.90 $67,850.00
11/08/2022 Martha Helena Bejar Director 12,500 $6.36 $79,500.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of LUMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that LUMN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.68 per share, with $14.415 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.70, with shares currently trading up about 6.1% on the day.

Lumen Technologies Inc Chart

The current annualized dividend paid by Lumen Technologies Inc is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/29/2022. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LUMN, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 15.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

LUMN+Dividend+History+Chart

