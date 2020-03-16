Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At LNC

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC), 3 different insiders purchased 35,900 shares at an average price of $33.58/share, for a total of $1.21M, with the most recent purchase on March 13, 2020.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 Lisa Buckingham EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off 1,500 $32.67 $49,005.00 03/12/2020 Kenneth S. Solon EVP & Chief Information Ofc. 4,000 $24.33 $97,320.00 03/09/2020 Dennis R. Glass President & CEO 28,000 $35.43 $992,029.16 03/10/2020 Dennis R. Glass President & CEO 400 $34.15 $13,660.00 03/13/2020 Lisa Buckingham EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off 2,000 $26.82 $53,640.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of LNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that LNC's low point in its 52 week range is $21.78 per share, with $67.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.97, with shares currently trading off about 16.5% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Lincoln National Corp. is $1.6/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 04/09/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for LNC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.5% annualized yield is likely to continue.

