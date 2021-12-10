Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At KMI

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI), 3 different insiders purchased 29,000 shares at an average price of $16.27/share, for a total of $471,913, with the most recent purchase on December 8, 2021.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/08/2021 Robert F. Vagt Director 6,000 $16.34 $98,016.00 12/08/2021 Deborah Macdonald Director 10,000 $16.24 $162,400.00 12/08/2021 Gary Hultquist Director 13,000 $16.27 $211,497.00

The chart below shows the one year performance of KMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that KMI's low point in its 52 week range is $13.47 per share, with $19.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.05, with shares currently trading up about 0.3% on the day.

