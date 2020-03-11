Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At HES

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Hess Corp (Symbol: HES), 4 different insiders purchased 2,012 shares at an average price of $49.72/share, for a total of $100,037, with the most recent purchase on March 6, 2020.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/06/2020 Marc S. Lipschultz Director 503 $49.72 $25,009.16 03/06/2020 Terrence J. Checki Director 503 $49.72 $25,009.16 03/06/2020 Kevin Omar Meyers Director 503 $49.72 $25,009.16 03/06/2020 William G. Schrader Director 503 $49.72 $25,009.16

The chart below shows the one year performance of HES shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that HES's low point in its 52 week range is $27.60 per share, with $74.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.58, with shares currently trading off about 8.1% on the day.

