Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CTL

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL), 3 different insiders purchased 50,000 shares at an average price of $9.20/share, for a total of $460,196, with the most recent purchase on March 13, 2020.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 William Bruce Hanks Director 10,000 $9.25 $92,499.00 03/12/2020 Indraneel Dev EVP and CFO 30,000 $9.00 $270,000.00 03/13/2020 Steven T. Clontz Director 10,000 $9.77 $97,697.04

The chart below shows the one year performance of CTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that CTL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.45 per share, with $15.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.99, with shares currently trading up about 1.5% on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by CenturyLink Inc is $1/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/06/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CTL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 10.2% annualized yield is likely to continue.

