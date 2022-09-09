Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At CRK

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), 3 different insiders purchased 92,800 shares at an average price of $17.12/share, for a total of $1.59M, with the most recent purchase on September 8, 2022.
Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":
Purchased
Insider
Title
Shares
Price/Share
Value
08/08/2022
Patrick McGough
Vice President of Operations
28,800
$14.86
$427,968.00
09/07/2022
Morris E. Foster
14,000
$17.39
$243,409.60
09/08/2022
Jim L. Turner
50,000
$18.34
$917,195.00
The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $6.88 per share, with $22.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.80, with shares currently trading up about 2.1% on the day.
