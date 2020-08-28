Bargain Hunters Take Note: Insider Cluster-Buying At BKH

A particularly strong insider buying signal is what we call a "cluster-buy" where three or more different insiders make open market purchases within a short period of one another. At Black Hills Corporation (Symbol: BKH), 3 different insiders purchased 7,000 shares at an average price of $55.26/share, for a total of $386,793, with the most recent purchase on August 26, 2020.

Presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. So when multiple insiders all decide to make purchases around the same time, it could be a strong indication that the stock is undervalued. Below is a table summarizing the insider buys that make up this "cluster":

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/06/2020 Linden R. Evans President and CEO 1,000 $57.42 $57,421.00 08/25/2020 Richard Kinzley Sr VP & CFO 1,000 $56.22 $56,216.00 08/26/2020 Steven Richard Mills 5,000 $54.63 $273,156.02

The chart below shows the one year performance of BKH shares, versus its 200 day moving average. Note that BKH's low point in its 52 week range is $48.07 per share, with $87.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $55.16, with shares currently trading trading flat on the day.

The current annualized dividend paid by Black Hills Corporation is $2.14/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/17/2020. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for BKH, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.9% annualized yield is likely to continue.

