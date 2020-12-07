Wish, which provides an e-commerce platform for ultra-bargain unbranded merchandise, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The San Francisco, CA-based company plans to raise $1.1 billion by offering 46 million shares at a price range of $22 to $24. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Wish would command a fully diluted market value of $16.4 billion.



The company, which is named ContextLogic and is doing business as Wish, has the goal of bringing an affordable and entertaining mobile shopping experience to consumers around the world. Wish has become one of the largest and fastest growing global e-commerce platforms, connecting more than 100 million monthly active users in over 100 countries to over 500,000 merchants offering approximately 150 million items. The number of merchants on its platform in North America, Europe, and Latin America has grown about 234% since 2019, the number of merchants in the US has grown 268%.



Wish was founded in 2010 and booked $2.3 billion in sales for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WISH. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of December 14, 2020.



The article Bargain e-commerce platform Wish sets terms for $1.1 billion IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



