Wish, which provides an e-commerce platform for ultra-bargain unbranded merchandise, raised $1.1 billion by offering 46 million shares at $24, the high end of the range of $22 to $24. At pricing Wish commands a fully diluted market value of $17.1 billion.



Wish plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WISH. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citi, Deutsche Bank, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets and Credit Suisse acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Bargain e-commerce platform Wish prices IPO at $24 high end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



