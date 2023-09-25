Bargain Bin Stocks: VBTX Now 18.8% Cheaper Than Chief Financial Officer Earley's Buy

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on July 28, Veritex Holdings Inc's Chief Financial Officer, Terry Earley, invested $6,553.52 into 306 shares of VBTX, for a cost per share of $21.42. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) and achieve a cost basis 18.8% cheaper than Earley, with shares changing hands as low as $17.39 per share. It should be noted that Earley has collected $0.20/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 17.9% on their purchase from a total return basis. Veritex Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VBTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VBTX's low point in its 52 week range is $14.88 per share, with $33.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.66. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which VBTX insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/28/2023 Gregory B. Morrison Director 1,420 $17.71 $25,148.48 05/10/2023 Fallon William Director 2,000 $15.68 $31,359.75 06/14/2023 Gregory B. Morrison Director 1,252 $19.98 $25,000.05 07/28/2023 Terry Earley Chief Financial Officer 306 $21.42 $6,553.52

The current annualized dividend paid by Veritex Holdings Inc is $0.8/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/09/2023. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for VBTX, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.