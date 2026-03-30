Bargain Bin Stocks: SJM Now 16.5% Cheaper Than Director Amin's Buy

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 2, J.M. Smucker Co.'s Director, Tarang Amin, invested $99,800.80 into 880 shares of SJM, for a cost per share of $113.41. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) and achieve a cost basis 16.5% cheaper than Amin, with shares changing hands as low as $94.72 per share. J.M. Smucker Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SJM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SJM's low point in its 52 week range is $93.30 per share, with $120.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.61. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which SJM insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2026 Tarang Amin Director 880 $113.41 $99,800.80

The current annualized dividend paid by J.M. Smucker Co. is $4.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/13/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for SJM, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SJM makes up 4.56% of the iShares ESG Aware 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (Symbol: EAOR) which is trading lower by about 0.9% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding SJM).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks

 Institutional Holders of CBOL

 Stock Buybacks



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.