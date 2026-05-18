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CRCT

Bargain Bin Stocks: CRCT Now 10.6% Cheaper Than Director Makler's Buy

May 18, 2026 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on May 13, Cricut Inc's Director, Jason Makler, invested $43,390.49 into 10,001 shares of CRCT, for a cost per share of $4.34. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Monday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Cricut Inc (Symbol: CRCT) and achieve a cost basis 10.6% cheaper than Makler, with shares changing hands as low as $3.88 per share. Cricut Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRCT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Cricut Inc Chart

Looking at the chart above, CRCT's low point in its 52 week range is $3.735 per share, with $7.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.94. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CRCT insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/13/2026 Jason Makler Director 10,001 $4.34 $43,390.49

The current annualized dividend paid by Cricut Inc is $0.2/share, currently paid in installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 07/07/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CRCT, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 5.1% annualized yield is likely to continue.

CRCT+Dividend+History+Chart

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Joel Greenblatt
 Institutional Holders of TLTC
 Market News Video

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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