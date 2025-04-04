Bargain Bin Stocks: CRC Now 11.6% Cheaper Than Director Chapman's Buy

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 5, California Resources Corp's Director, James N. Chapman, invested $78,839.80 into 2,000 shares of CRC, for a cost per share of $39.42. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Friday, bargain hunters could buy shares of California Resources Corp (Symbol: CRC) and achieve a cost basis 11.6% cheaper than Chapman, with shares changing hands as low as $34.86 per share. It should be noted that Chapman has collected $0.39/share in dividends since the time of their purchase, so they are currently down 10.6% on their purchase from a total return basis. California Resources Corp shares are currently trading off about 13.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CRC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.51 per share, with $60.41 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.03. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which CRC insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 James N. Chapman Director 2,000 $39.42 $78,839.80

The current annualized dividend paid by California Resources Corp is $1.55/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 03/10/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for CRC, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 3.8% annualized yield is likely to continue.

