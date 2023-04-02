Bargain-Basement Deals on Bank Stocks: Lessons to Learn Before Buying

Since SVB Financial's (OTC: SIVB.Q) Silicon Valley Bank was taken over by the FDIC on March 10, most bank stocks have fallen. Many have fallen by double digits. There's a lot of opportunity to profit from this, but bank stocks have their own unique risks investors should understand. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe share some lessons investors need to learn about banks before they buy.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 17, 2023. The video was published on April 2, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

SVB Financial provides credit and banking services to The Motley Fool. Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Tyler Crowe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends SVB Financial. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.