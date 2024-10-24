Barfresh Food Group reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus (1c)

Reports Q3 revenue $3.64M, consensus $3.61M. Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Our strategic investments and operational enhancements have driven exceptional results, with record quarterly third quarter revenue exceeding $3.6 million, a 40% year-over-year increase. Notably, this robust performance was achieved without any revenue contribution from our new Pop & Go(TM) product, reflecting the growing market adoption of our existing product lines and the effectiveness of our expanded sales and distribution network. We’re excited about the recent launch of Pop & Go in the education channel. This product has the potential to significantly expand our presence in schools by targeting lunch menus, which typically offer higher volume opportunities compared to the breakfast menus where our legacy products have traditionally performed well. As we move forward, we remain on track for record annual revenue in fiscal year 2024 and continued margin improvements. Our expanded co-manufacturing capacity, broader product line, and coverage of over 95% of the country position us for sustained, long-term growth. I’m more confident than ever in our ability to deliver substantial value to our customers and shareholders.”

