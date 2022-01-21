Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Is About To Turn The Corner

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Barfresh Food Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRFH) future prospects. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The US$84m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$4.2m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.7m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Barfresh Food Group will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Barfresh Food Group is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Food analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$6.8m in 2022. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 214% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:BRFH Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Barfresh Food Group's upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 7.2% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

