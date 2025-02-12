Barfresh Food Group Inc. Expands School Beverage Offerings in Southern U.S. with New Contracts in Over 800 Schools

Barfresh Food Group expands into over 800 schools in the Southern U.S., enhancing beverage offerings for 560,000 students.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. has announced significant growth in its education sector presence, securing new contracts with over 800 schools in several Southern U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, which will serve approximately 560,000 students. Some of these schools have already begun incorporating Barfresh's smoothie products into their breakfast menus, with full implementation expected by the start of the 2025-26 academic year. Additionally, several schools will introduce the new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops into their lunch offerings. CEO Riccardo Delle Coste highlighted the positive response to their products and the expansion of their production capacity, positioning the company to meet the rising demand in the K-12 market, especially in warmer climates.

Potential Positives

Barfresh Food Group Inc. has secured multiple new customer wins in the education sector, expanding to over 800 new schools across several Southern U.S. states.

The expansion will serve a total student population of approximately 560,000, indicating a significant market penetration.

Integration of Barfresh’s smoothie products into breakfast menus and planned addition of the new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops for lunch demonstrate strong product acceptance and alignment with school nutrition requirements.

The company's expanding production capacity and broader product portfolio position it well to meet growing demand in the K-12 segment, particularly in warmer climates which favor frozen beverage offerings.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements may create uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and operational success.

The expansion into 800 new schools could strain resources and production capacity, presenting a risk if demand doesn't meet expectations.

Lack of specific details on financial backing or support for the expansion initiatives raises concerns about the company's ability to sustain growth in the competitive education market.

FAQ

What new markets is Barfresh Food Group expanding into?

Barfresh is expanding its school service footprint by entering over 800 new schools in several Southern U.S. states.

How many students will Barfresh serve in the new schools?

The new expansion will serve a total student population of approximately 560,000 students.

What products will Barfresh introduce in schools?

Barfresh will introduce its smoothie products and the new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops in school menus.

When will the new products be fully implemented?

Complete implementation of Barfresh products is expected across all locations by the start of the 2025-26 academic year.

What benefits do Barfresh smoothies provide to schools?

Barfresh smoothies help increase student participation rates and align with school nutrition requirements.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced multiple new customer wins in the education channel in the Southern United States. The Company plans to expand its school service footprint by more than 800 new schools in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas, serving a total student population of approximately 560,000 students. Some of these schools have already integrated Barfresh’s smoothie products into their breakfast menus, with complete implementation expected across all locations through the start of the 2025-26 academic year. Additionally, several of these new schools are planning to add the Company’s new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops to their lunch menus for the 2025-26 school year.





Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “These new customer wins in the Southern United States, following our recent expansions in other regions, demonstrate the strong momentum our sales network has built. With our expanding production capacity and broader product portfolio, including our Twist & Go™ smoothies and new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops, we’re well-positioned to meet the growing demand in the K-12 segment. Student participation rates consistently increase when our smoothies are added to breakfast menus, validating both the appeal of our products and their alignment with school nutrition requirements. The Southern United States, with its year-round warm climate, presents unique opportunities for our frozen beverage offerings, particularly as we prepare to introduce our Pop & Go™ product line to the lunch period, where we typically see significantly higher volume compared to breakfast service.”







About Barfresh Food Group







Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit



www.barfresh.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Investor Relations







John Mills





ICR





646-277-1254







John.Mills@icrinc.com







Deirdre Thomson





ICR





646-277-1283







Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com





