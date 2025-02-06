Barfresh Food Group Inc. Completes $3 Million Financing Round to Expand Production Capabilities and Market Reach

Barfresh Food Group raises $3 million to expand manufacturing and meet growing demand for its beverage products.

Barfresh Food Group Inc. has successfully completed a $3 million financing round at $2.85 per share, mainly backed by existing shareholders. This funding will enhance the company's manufacturing capabilities to address increasing customer demand, particularly within the education sector, and facilitate the launch of its new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops, which received positive feedback during testing. The financing is expected to help Barfresh achieve positive cash flow, improve production margins, and support growth initiatives. CEO Riccardo Delle Coste highlighted the strong investor confidence in the company's growth strategy and the potential to capture a larger market share in the education sector.

Potential Positives

Completion of a $3 million financing round demonstrates strong support from existing shareholders, indicating investor confidence in the company's growth strategy.

The financing will enable Barfresh to expand its manufacturing capabilities, positioning the company to meet growing customer demand and improve production margins.

Positive market feedback and customer wins, particularly in the education channel, reflect a strong market acceptance of Barfresh's products, including the new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops.

The company expects this funding to facilitate positive cash flow and support profitable growth initiatives, enhancing its competitive position in the beverage market.

Potential Negatives

The financing round was primarily supported by existing shareholders, which may indicate a lack of interest from new investors, raising concerns about the company's broader market appeal.

The reliance on forward-looking statements and the caution about potential risks and uncertainties may lead to skepticism regarding the company's growth projections and overall stability.

Despite the positive feedback for the new product, the company acknowledges they have "only scratched the surface" of the education market, suggesting limitations in current market penetration and potential challenges ahead.

FAQ

What recent financing did Barfresh Food Group complete?

Barfresh Food Group completed a $3 million financing round for common stock at $2.85 per share.

How will the financing benefit Barfresh's growth?

The financing will expand manufacturing capabilities to meet growing customer demand and improve profit margins.

What new product is Barfresh introducing?

Barfresh is preparing to introduce its new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops to the education market.

Who primarily supported the recent financing round?

The financing round was primarily supported by existing shareholders of Barfresh Food Group.

What markets does Barfresh target with its products?

Barfresh primarily targets the education market, foodservice industry, and restaurant chains with its beverage offerings.

$BRFH Insider Trading Activity

$BRFH insiders have traded $BRFH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA ROGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,522 shares for an estimated $11,936.

$BRFH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BRFH stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced the completion of a $3 million financing round for common stock at $2.85 per share, primarily supported by existing shareholders. This strategic investment will fuel the Company’s expansion of manufacturing capabilities to meet growing customer demand, following continued customer wins through its education channel and strong market feedback from select testing for its new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops. The Company expects this financing will enable it to achieve positive cash flow.





The financing will enable Barfresh to improve margins by scaling production capacity to fully serve current customer commitments and support aggressive profitable growth initiatives to capture opportunities within the existing sales pipeline. The timing of this investment aligns with the Company’s preparations to introduce its new Pop & Go™ 100% Juice Freeze Pops to the education market, following highly positive feedback during initial testing in select school locations. The Company continues to build momentum, having secured a large number of new customers within the education channel, demonstrating growing demand for its suite of better-for-you smoothie beverages.





Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “This funding round represents a strong vote of confidence from our existing investors and validates our profitable growth strategy. With this additional capital, we are well-positioned to meet the increasing demand from our customers and capitalize on the significant opportunities in our pipeline. The enthusiastic response to our Pop & Go™ in test markets and this expanded manufacturing capacity will enable us to capture a larger share of the education market, where we’ve only scratched the surface of the opportunity."







About Barfresh Food Group







Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit



www.barfresh.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company’s commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “grow”, “expand”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “should”, “hypothetical”, “potential”, “forecast” and “project”, “continue,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” and “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.







Contact







John Mills





ICR





646-277-1254







John.Mills@icrinc.com







Deirdre Thomson





ICR





646-277-1283







Deirdre.Thomson@icrinc.com





