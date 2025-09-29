Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Barfresh Food Group (NasdaqCM:BRFH) has been revised to $5.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of $4.84 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 47.76% from the latest reported closing price of $3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barfresh Food Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFH is 0.27%, an increase of 13.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 3,934K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ibex Investors holds 1,441K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bleichroeder holds 1,391K shares representing 8.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 255K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 156K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 121K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

