BARFRESH FOOD Earnings Preview: Recent $BRFH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BARFRESH FOOD ($BRFH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,250,850 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BRFH stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BARFRESH FOOD Insider Trading Activity
BARFRESH FOOD insiders have traded $BRFH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LISA ROGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,522 shares for an estimated $11,936.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
BARFRESH FOOD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of BARFRESH FOOD stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 34,720 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,076
- UBS GROUP AG added 30,216 shares (+264.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $88,835
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 677 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,990
- NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC removed 513 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,508
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 209 shares (+0.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $614
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA removed 74 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $215
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 7 shares (-1.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.