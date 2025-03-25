BARFRESH FOOD Earnings Preview: Recent $BRFH Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BARFRESH FOOD ($BRFH) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,250,850 and earnings of -$0.01 per share.

BARFRESH FOOD Insider Trading Activity

BARFRESH FOOD insiders have traded $BRFH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BRFH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LISA ROGER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,522 shares for an estimated $11,936.

BARFRESH FOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of BARFRESH FOOD stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

