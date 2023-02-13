Barer Sol J Increases Position in NexImmune (NEXI)

Fintel reports that Barer Sol J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.99MM shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NEXI). This represents 7.6% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 7.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 25.11% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 522.05% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for NexImmune is $2.48. The forecasts range from a low of $0.30 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 522.05% from its latest reported closing price of $0.40.

The projected annual revenue for NexImmune is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in NexImmune. This is a decrease of 20 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXI is 0.01%, a decrease of 34.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.41% to 7,896K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Artal Group holds 1,200K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 969K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326K shares, representing a decrease of 36.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXI by 73.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 926K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Slate Path Capital holds 925K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 801K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neximmune Background Information

NexImmune, based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to orchestrate a targeted immune response by directing the function of antigen-specific T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology.

