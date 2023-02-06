Bard Associates Updates Holdings in Telkonet (TKOI)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.66MM shares of Telkonet, Inc. (TKOI). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In the last filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported owning 8.60% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

Fund Sentiment

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Telkonet. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 33.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TKOI is 0.0540%, an increase of 163.3289%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.01% to 2,565K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mount Vernon Associates holds 1,564,800 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,826,900 shares, representing a decrease of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKOI by 11.21% over the last quarter.

CWCFX - Christopher Weil & Company Core Investment Fund holds 1,000,000 shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

