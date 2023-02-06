Bard Associates Updates Holdings in One Stop Systems (OSS)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.05MM shares of One Stop Systems Inc (OSS). This represents 5.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.99MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 5.69% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.70% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for One Stop Systems is $6.83. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 94.70% from its latest reported closing price of $3.51.

The projected annual revenue for One Stop Systems is $78MM, an increase of 9.03%. The projected annual EPS is $0.21, an increase of 534.42%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in One Stop Systems. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 13.21%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:OSS is 0.0693%, a decrease of 25.9235%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 5,727K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Lynrock Lake holds 1,544,301 shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,319,557 shares, representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 13.37% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 626,234 shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 579,204 shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595,370 shares, representing a decrease of 2.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 325,113 shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 324,513 shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Russell Investments Group holds 276,162 shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275,144 shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSS by 12.18% over the last quarter.

One Stop Systems Background Information

One Stop Systems Background Information

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance edge computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance, and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

