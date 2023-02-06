Bard Associates Updates Holdings in Duos Technologies Group (DUOT)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.48MM shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT). This represents 6.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.26MM shares and 7.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 85.02% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 126.67% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duos Technologies Group is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 126.67% from its latest reported closing price of $4.50.

The projected annual revenue for Duos Technologies Group is $19MM, an increase of 47.08%. The projected annual EPS is $-0.83.

Fund Sentiment

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duos Technologies Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DUOT is 0.1250%, an increase of 21.4724%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 2,262K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bleichroeder holds 1,283,162 shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 87,103 shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,793 shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 10.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,218 shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Overbrook Management holds 72,598 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 49,826 shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,326 shares, representing an increase of 13.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUOT by 99.75% over the last quarter.

Duos Technologies Group Background Information

Duos Technologies Group Background Information

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced, analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco® platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers.

