Bard Associates Increases Position in SilverSun Technologies (SSNT)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.41MM shares of SilverSun Technologies Inc (SSNT). This represents 8.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.22MM shares and 4.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 89.79% and an increase in total ownership of 3.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in SilverSun Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.00%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSNT is 0.0133%, an increase of 7.6531%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.88% to 653K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 99,254 shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99,500 shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNT by 7.82% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 95,058 shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 44,830 shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 31,927 shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,400 shares, representing an increase of 7.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNT by 34.44% over the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 30,882 shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,442 shares, representing a decrease of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNT by 3.78% over the last quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology, and consulting company providing software and IT solutions to meet its clients' information, technology, and business management needs. Its services and technologies enable customers to manage, protect and monetize their enterprise assets, whether on-premise or in the "cloud." As a value-added reseller of business application software, the company offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP"), Warehouse Management Systems ("WMS"), Customer Relationship Management ("CRM"), Business Intelligence ("BI") and other business applications. Its value-added services focus on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. SilverSun Technologies has a dedicated network managed services practice that provides cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services. Its customers are nationwide, with concentrations in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area, Chicago, Arizona, Southern California, North Carolina, Washington, and Oregon.

