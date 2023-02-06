Bard Associates Increases Position in Data Storage (DTST)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.66MM shares of Data Storage Corp (DTST). This represents 9.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.50MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 33.66% and an increase in total ownership of 2.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 348.35% Upside

As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Data Storage is $8.16. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 348.35% from its latest reported closing price of $1.82.

The projected annual revenue for Data Storage is $24MM, an increase of 4.16%. The projected annual EPS is $0.03.

Fund Sentiment

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Data Storage. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:DTST is 0.0524%, a decrease of 17.4363%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 833K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Warberg Asset Management holds 105,312 shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 64,393 shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,445 shares, representing an increase of 62.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTST by 128.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 52,860 shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 50,000 shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,506 shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Data Storage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Data Storage Corporation delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services.

