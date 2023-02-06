Bard Associates Cuts Stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)

Fintel reports that Bard Associates has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.16MM shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP). This represents 7.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.18MM shares and 7.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 14.97% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.25%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:TTP is 0.1521%, an increase of 1.7165%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.67% to 1,006K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 180,840 shares

Lincoln National holds 163,302 shares

Aristides Capital holds 84,439 shares

Sit Investment Associates holds 80,664 shares

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 70,886 shares

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Declares $0.59 Dividend

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund said on November 8, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share ($2.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 22, 2022 received the payment on November 30, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $29.07 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 9.12%, the lowest has been 2.53%, and the highest has been 54.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 6.94 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.14 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.48%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Background Information

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities.

