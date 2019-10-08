US Markets

Barclays withdrawal from post offices a concern -regulator

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain's regulator for payments systems said it was concerned that Barclays bank will no longer allow customers to withdraw money from post offices.

LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Britain's regulator for payments systems said it was concerned that Barclays bank will no longer allow customers to withdraw money from post offices.

Post offices have sought to plug gaps created by banks removing cash machines from rural areas.

"This step by Barclays reduces the number of places their customers can go to get cash," the Payment Systems Regulator said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the impact this will have, and we will be closely monitoring the steps Barclays plan to take to make sure there are suitable alternatives for its customers to access their cash - especially those who rely on cash or who live in rural areas."

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular