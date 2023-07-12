Barclays wins UK Supreme Court case over push payment fraud

By Sam Tobin

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L on Wednesday won a closely-watched appeal at the United Kingdom's Supreme Court over banks' duties to their customers to prevent them being defrauded.

The British bank was sued in 2020 by Fiona Philipp, who was tricked into transferring 700,000 pounds ($906,000) to accounts controlled by fraudsters in the United Arab Emirates, in a so-called authorised push payment (APP) fraud.

She alleged Barclays owed her a duty to not carry out her instructions if the bank had reasonable grounds to suspect she was being defrauded.

Barclays successfully had the lawsuit thrown out in 2021, though this decision was overturned last year by the Court of Appeal which allowed Philipp's case to move towards a trial.

However, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld Barclays' appeal in a written ruling on Wednesday.

Judge George Leggatt said the idea that banks owe a contractual duty to its customers to not carry out payment instructions if they suspect fraud is "inconsistent with first principles of banking law".

"Where the customer has authorised and instructed the bank to make a payment, the bank must carry out the instruction promptly," the judge said.

"It is not for the bank to concern itself with the wisdom or risks of its customer's payment decisions."

The Supreme Court did, however, allow Philipp to pursue an alternative case against Barclays on the grounds that the bank breached its duty to her by failing to take adequate steps to recover the money which was transferred to the UAE.

Wednesday's ruling comes against a backdrop of surging scams, with authorities seeking to make lenders pivotal in fraud prevention - particularly in relation to APP fraud.

