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Barclays US Consumer Bank Issues Samsung Galaxy Credit Card On Visa Network

July 21, 2026 — 01:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics America and Barclays US Consumer Bank announced the launch of Samsung Galaxy Card, credit card program in the United States. The card issued on the Visa network is provisioned directly into Samsung Wallet. Samsung Galaxy Card is available as a virtual and premium, metal physical card with a black Samsung logo.

The Samsung Galaxy Card will enable cardmembers to earn 5% cash rewards on all in-store or online purchases made directly from Samsung in the U.S., 3% cash rewards on purchases using Samsung Wallet, 2% cash rewards on streaming service purchases like Netflix, Disney+ and Spotify and 1% cash rewards on everything else.

At last close, Barclays (BCS, BARC.L, BCY.DE) shares were trading at 512.98 pence, down 0.72%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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