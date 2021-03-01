Barclays ups Turkey 2021 GDP growth forecast on robust start to the year

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Barclays raised its Turkey GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 4.4% year-on-year from 3.6% on Monday, citing robust performance since start of the year.

"On the back of a stronger-than-expected start to the year and the improved prospects related to global growth outlook, we revise up our growth forecast for Turkey by 0.8 pp (percentage points) to 4.4% y/y for 2021," Barclays' Ercan Erguzel said in a note to clients.

Leading indicators for the first quarter of the year - such as the Purchasing Manager Index, which slipped from 54.4 in January to 51.7 in February, showed economic activity maintaining a strong trend in January, before signalling signs of slowdown in February. Those signs of a slowdown in economic activity would be more visible from March onwards, said Erguzel.

However, it was unclear whether the growth slowdown may be sufficient to deliver a big correction on the external balance, Erguzel added.

"Assuming USDTRY parity of 8.20 at the end of this year, we believe that low double digits (on the external balance) are achievable," he said.

Data out earlier on Monday showed Turkey's economy grew 5.9% in the fourth quarter and 1.8% in 2020 as a whole.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Tom Arnold)

