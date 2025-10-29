Barclays Upgrades Xencor (XNCR)

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Xencor (NasdaqGM:XNCR) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.64% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Xencor is $27.23/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 85.64% from its latest reported closing price of $14.67 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Xencor is 277MM, an increase of 88.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 469 funds or institutions reporting positions in Xencor. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XNCR is 0.06%, an increase of 17.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.41% to 105,359K shares. The put/call ratio of XNCR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 10,527K shares representing 14.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,761K shares , representing an increase of 7.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 23.63% over the last quarter.

POAGX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund holds 6,385K shares representing 8.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,040K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 22.00% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,145K shares representing 8.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,239K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,324K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 28.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,760K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,931K shares , representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XNCR by 35.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.