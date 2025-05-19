Barclays Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.14% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Williams-Sonoma is $182.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $128.95 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.14% from its latest reported closing price of $173.84 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Williams-Sonoma is 8,801MM, an increase of 14.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.77, a decrease of 18.34% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WSM is 0.36%, an increase of 0.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.18% to 131,502K shares. The put/call ratio of WSM is 1.23, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,150K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,111K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,785K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,816K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 4.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 17.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,868K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,595K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WSM by 38.65% over the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world's largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company's products, representing distinct merchandise strategies - Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham - are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, its free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. Williams-Sonoma operates in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offers international shipping to customers worldwide, and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. The company is also proud to lead the industry with its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') efforts. The company is Good By Design - it has deeply engrained sustainability into its business. From its factories to your home, Williams-Sonoma is united in a shared purpose to care for its people and its planet.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.