Barclays Upgrades Williams-Sonoma (BIT:1WSM)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Williams-Sonoma (BIT:1WSM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

There are 1,582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Williams-Sonoma. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 1.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WSM is 0.36%, an increase of 0.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.02% to 131,502K shares.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,150K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,111K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSM by 11.35% over the last quarter.

Blackhill Capital holds 7,785K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,816K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSM by 4.64% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,101K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,021K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WSM by 17.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,868K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares , representing a decrease of 3.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WSM by 13.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,595K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,675K shares , representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1WSM by 38.65% over the last quarter.

