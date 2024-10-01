Barclays Upgrades Westlake (LSE:0LVK)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2024, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Westlake (LSE:0LVK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Westlake is 167.62 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 145.58 GBX to a high of 195.80 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of 150.12 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Westlake is 14,620MM, an increase of 20.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 812 funds or institutions reporting positions in Westlake. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 3.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LVK is 0.22%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 40,718K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 2,843K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,209K shares , representing a decrease of 12.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 44.83% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 2,779K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,714K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 25.44% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 1,760K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,015K shares , representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 11.53% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 1,435K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,335K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,335K shares , representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LVK by 6.62% over the last quarter.

