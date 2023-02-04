Barclays Upgrades Wausau Paper (WPP)

On January 31, 2023, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Wausau Paper from to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.69% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wausau Paper is $66.68. The forecasts range from a low of $44.64 to a high of $120.58. The average price target represents an increase of 7.69% from its latest reported closing price of $61.92.

The projected annual revenue for Wausau Paper is $13,505MM, an increase of 0.60%. The projected annual EPS is $1.04, an increase of 85.71%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 1,061,886 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004,886 shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 957,634 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763,641 shares, representing an increase of 20.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 58.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 704,162 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 632,051 shares, representing an increase of 10.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 7.19% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 632,532 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614,174 shares, representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 88.27% over the last quarter.

Brandes Investment Partners holds 345,861 shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 314,340 shares, representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WPP by 30.36% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wausau Paper. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 6.95%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WPP is 0.0374%, a decrease of 7.1685%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 8,389K shares.

WPP Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WPP plc is a British multinational communications, advertising, public relations, technology, and commerce holding company headquartered in London, England.

