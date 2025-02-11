Barclays Upgrades Waters (LSE:0LTI)

Fintel reports that on February 10, 2025, Barclays upgraded their outlook for Waters (LSE:0LTI) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.54% Downside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Waters is 399.36 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 341.82 GBX to a high of 449.42 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.54% from its latest reported closing price of 414.00 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Waters is 3,670MM, an increase of 26.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,373 funds or institutions reporting positions in Waters. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 2.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LTI is 0.24%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.38% to 68,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fundsmith LLP holds 3,646K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 20.14% over the last quarter.

Wealthfront Advisers holds 3,087K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares , representing an increase of 99.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 23,185.00% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,442K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,356K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 68.42% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 2,139K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,418K shares , representing a decrease of 13.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 6.62% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 1,882K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,018K shares , representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LTI by 90.37% over the last quarter.

